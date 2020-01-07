|
Onofrio "Norf" Pennino passed away December 27, 2019 at the age of 98 after a lengthy illness. Norf was born on October 13, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Bernard & Elena Pennino who had immigrated from Italy. He was the youngest of 3 children including brother, Bernard and sister, Ann.
Norf proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. After the war, he held various jobs eventually settling in Southern California where he met his wife, Marilyn. He adopted Marilyn's two children, Charlene and Phillip and together they had two children, Gregg and Marilee.
In 1969 they moved to the Lodi area where they owned and operated the Terminous Tavern and Marina. Following a divorce, Norf moved to Lodi where he continued to raise his children. Norf worked as a custodian for LUSD eventually becoming Lead Custodian at Tokay High School.
In 1978 he met his life companion, Kay Holmes. They enjoyed doing everything together especially dancing and traveling. He was heartbroken at Kay's passing in 2010.
Norf enjoyed many activities including gardening, going to Costco for a hot dog, and people watching. Many times he could be found visiting with Joe Pericao and many others around town.
Norf is predeceased by his parents, siblings, and son, Gregg Pennino.
He is survived by children, Charlene (Rick) Meese, Phillip (Melanie) Pennino, and Marilee Pennino; grandchildren, River Meeker, Bryan (Valerie) & Summer Pennino, Tammie (Ken) Sidwell, Lisa Sanchez, Jennifer Castro, and Elizabeth Meese; and 13 great grandchildren.
At his request no funeral service will be held. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life reception on January 19th 1-3 pm at the Arbor Mobile Home Park Clubhouse in Acampo.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020