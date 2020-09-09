Opal Fisher Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 3, 2020 in Lodi, California at the age of 95. Opal was born on July 18, 1925 in Yakima, Washington to May and Dan Gilmore. She married William "Bill" Fisher in 1943 and in 1950 they moved to Stockton where they worked and raised their family. Opal worked for the Stockton Record Classified Section for over 30 years. She was widowed in 1963 when Bill died in the line of duty as a City of Stockton Fire Fighter.
Opal later married Ralph Smith (1910-2000). They enjoyed traveling and spending time in Lake Tahoe. Opal enjoyed cooking, games of all types and most of all, winning! She was a master at word puzzles.
She is survived by her sons, Patrick Fisher of Stockton and David (Paula) Fisher of Acampo; her grandsons, Daniel Fisher, Thomas Fisher and James Fisher; her sister, Mary (Doug) McDonald of Yakima; as well as her dear friend, Aldena Wiles of Los Gatos.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children's Home of Stockton, 430 N Pilgrim St, Stockton, CA 95205 (chstockton.org
) or the charity of your choice
. No memorial service is planned.