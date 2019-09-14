|
|
Oscar Schulz passed away in Lodi on September 12, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Kulm Bessarabia, Romania on November 12, 1933.
Oscar served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was wounded. He was a civil engineer and draftsman and worked on the construction of the Moscone Center in San Francisco and nuclear power plants in California, Washington and Ohio. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi, where he sang in the choir. He worked on many church projects and enjoyed donating his time. He also enjoyed gardening, a cabin in the mountains and playing the piano.
Oscar is survived by his wife, Valentine (Tina) of 61 years; daughter, Connie Suzanne; son-in-law, Gregg Wilson; grandchildren, Janelle and Cody; brother, Ferdinand Schulz; sister-in-law, Else; and sister-in-law, Margaret Schulz. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ida Schulz; brothers, Gottfried, David, Daniel and Otto; and sisters Emilie and Anna.
A memorial service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1540 W. Lodi Ave in Lodi, on September 17 at 12 p.m.
Contributions in Oscar's name can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin at 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, California 95204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2019