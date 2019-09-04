|
|
Paige Michelle Stinnett passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, August 23, 2019 due to an auto accident. Paige was born in Stockton on February 23, 1993 to Raquel Stinnett and Shawn Thomas. Paige grew up in Linden and spent most of her childhood and teenage years in the Linden area. Childhood best friends were Sammy Peters, Julianna Kaiser, and Ciera St. Martin. Paige participated in Linden programs such as baseball, soccer, swimming and volleyball. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in M.T.I. Business College, Inc. in Stockton and received a diploma for successfully completing their Medical Assistant Program. Paige enjoyed life to its fullest and had many friends. The love of her life was her daughter Rylie Mae who will turn three in September. Paige is survived by daughter Rylie Mae Stinnett, mother Raquel Stinnett, father Shawn Thomas, grandparents Cinda (Dave) Stinnett-Andersen, Chuck (Betty) Stinnett Sr., Shawn C. Thomas, uncle Chuck Stinnett Jr., cousins Savannah and Summer Stinnett, uncle Steven Bartles, cousins Kate and Zach, and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Paige will be missed by family and friends but not forgotten. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 10 a.m. at the Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard Chapel located at 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA (north-end of cemetery). In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the gofundme.com memorial fund for Rylie.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019