Panfilo Ochoa Ramirez age 92 passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at home in Acampo. He was born in Chichuahua, Mexico on April 4, 1926. Mr. Ramirez worked for PCP for over 30 years. He is survived by his eight children, Gloria Michel, Panfilio Ramirez Jr. Dora Morales, Merce Ramiez, Ramon Lerma Ramirez, Molly Jasso, Diega Revier, 31 Grandchildren, 65 Great Grandchildren, and 2 great great grand daughters.
He is preceded in death by his son Carlos Ramirez.
A rosary will be held March 13th 2019 at 6pm at Lodi Funeral Home 725 S Fairmont Ave and a mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church 215 W Walnut St. in Lodi, on Thursday March 14th 2019 at 10 am with a committal service at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 E Pine St. Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019