Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Resources
More Obituaries for Panfilo Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Panfilo Ochoa Ramirez


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Panfilo Ochoa Ramirez Obituary
Panfilo Ochoa Ramirez age 92 passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at home in Acampo. He was born in Chichuahua, Mexico on April 4, 1926.  Mr. Ramirez worked for PCP for over 30 years. He is survived by his eight children, Gloria Michel, Panfilio Ramirez Jr. Dora Morales, Merce Ramiez, Ramon Lerma Ramirez, Molly Jasso, Diega Revier, 31 Grandchildren, 65 Great Grandchildren, and 2 great great grand daughters.
He is preceded in death by his son Carlos Ramirez.
A rosary will be held March 13th 2019 at 6pm at Lodi Funeral Home 725 S Fairmont Ave and a mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church 215 W Walnut St. in Lodi, on Thursday March 14th 2019 at 10 am with a committal service at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 E Pine St. Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now