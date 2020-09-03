Pat Robison

Patricia Glenn Robison, age 91, died August 27, 2020, of natural causes after suffering a stroke. She is remembered for her support of the arts, encouragement of girls in education, and concern for the protection of abused and neglected women. Pat grew up in Chico, CA, and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950 with a degree in Fine Arts. Pat's father's family came from the hills of North Carolina, and her mother's family were early settlers in the Livermore area. She and her husband Glenn moved to Lodi in 1955 and were married for 65 years before his passing. In 1961 they had a self-designed house built which had many architectural elements that would become commonplace many years later. Over the years Pat dabbled in enameled jewelry, stained glass, and batik. She was an early member of the Lodi Community Art Center and encouraged local artists, appreciating their work throughout her life.

Pat was also a charter member of the Lodi branch of the American Association of University Women. Many of her good friends came through her longtime membership in AAUW, through which they encouraged the educational and leadership development of women. Her family has fond memories of helping with the annual used book sale that happened for many years to support school and camp scholarships for young women. Pat, along with two close AAUW friends, were instrumental in the opening of a Lodi satellite office of the Women's Center of San Joaquin County, which continues to meet the needs of homeless individuals and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Pat enjoyed nature, especially Yosemite and the northern California coast with its fog and rocky shores. She was a certified Master Gardener and loved spending time in her yard and growing bonsai. Pat and Glenn were longtime members of Sierra Club, seeing the need to protect our natural areas and reduce pollution. Pat and Glenn were also active in the San Joaquin Historical Society, where she served as a docent at the Museum at Micke Grove Park.

Pat is remembered as a "doer" who preferred to get something done rather than just talk about it. She always held the view that a positive outlook could overcome many difficulties. Pat is survived by her three sons: Scott of Lodi, Dan of Woodbridge, and Doug (Barbara) of Irvine; four grandchildren: Alissa, Andrew, Bonnie, and Laura; and three great-grandchildren: Joseph, Lily, and Magnus. No memorial service is planned.

