Patricia Alice Littlefield owner of PAT'S SPORTS CARDS and long time Lodi resident, being surrounded by her loving family and friends, passed away on Feb 23rd, 2019. Born July 2nd, 1937 raised in Salinas, moved to Lodi in 1968 with her husband and children. She was a kind, caring and loving daughter, sister, wife, granddaughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Aunt, great Aunt and friend to so many. She was preceded in death by her parents Jess and Mary Alice Nielsen, brothers Fred & Jerry Nielsen, husband Paul Littlefield, son's Rick Mullings, Craig Thorne, Jeffrey Scott Littlefield and daughter Dana Littlefield. Survived by daughter Lisa Littlefield, son Jeffrey Thorne, grand children Nikki Brown & Curtis, Gracie Shaw, & Joaquin, Ryan Walbridge & Ashlae, Brad, Michelle, Sarah & Joshua Thorne. Great grand children Elena, Elizabeth, Cameron, Andrew and Emily. Nephew & Niece Bret & Paige Nielsen and Great Nieces Kendal & Summer Nielsen.

Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi on May 11th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.

Reception to follow at the church.

The family will be providing food but are asking if you would like to bring a side dish it would be greatly appreciated. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 9 to May 15, 2019