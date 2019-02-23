Patricia Holland Wall passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 18, 2019. Patricia was born January 7, 1948 in Stockton, California to William and Thelma Holland; she was the youngest of two daughters. As a child, the family moved to Lodi, and Patricia graduated from Lodi High School in 1965. She had fond memories of playing sports and cruising the "Strip" back then, and Patricia remained a resident of Lodi for the rest of her life. Patricia was a hard worker all her life, with several decades spent at Beckman & Company and another working for the Lodi News Sentinel. Upon retirement, Patricia worked at researching her family genealogy, studying English history, adopting shelter dogs and cats, and baby-sitting her granddaughter.

Patricia was truly a wonderful person and an amazing mother, who raised two daughters on her own. She lived unselfishly for her girls and taught them to be loyal, compassionate, humble and strong. Patricia had a kind and loving heart, and she always put the needs of others before her own. Her greatest joy in life came upon the birth of her granddaughter, whom she instilled with the same values, strength, and the greatest love. All three of her girls will miss her so very much, but we are comforted knowing she is now in the loving arms of the Lord. She will continue to watch over us, guide us, and take care of us from Heaven.

Patricia is survived by her daughters Chantel Wall and Christina Welch; granddaughter Rebecca and son-in-law Jessen Welch; sister Lynne and brother-in-law Frank Pepper; niece Shelly and nephew Mark Pepper. She is also survived by her adorable little shelter dog, Bonnie, whom she loved and spoiled very much. She requested that there be no funeral; the family will hold a private memorial in her honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to PALS or the Animal Friends Connection, both in Lodi.

"Love. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.' - 1 Corinthians 13:7-8. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019