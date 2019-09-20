Home

Patricia Jean (Main) Franco-Torres


1940 - 2019
Patricia Jean (Main) Franco-Torres Obituary
Patricia Jean (Main) Franco-Torres, born January 31, 1940, passed away September 14, 2019 at 9:18 p.m.
She is survived by her spouse, Jose De Jesus Franco-Torres; 7 of her 8 children, Juanita Helen Jones, Lloyd Kenneth Irwin, Frances Lavon Franco, Cora June Price, Norman Julian Irwin, Jesse Karl Irwin, Kimberly Lynn Spinelli; 29 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her son, Marvin Franklin Moran.
She is greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2019
