Patricia Joreen Schamber passed peacefully on Saturday October 3rd from natural causes. Patricia was born to Carl and Kathryn Land on April 29th 1934 in Winchester Illinois. After her father, Carl Land passed in 1942 in St Lucia, her mother Kathryn remarried to William D Palmer who very quickly became dad to her. The family moved shortly after to Southern California where they lived many years. Patricia married Richard P Schamber in 1953 and they moved to the Lodi Area shortly after. Patricia and Richard divorced in 1974 and she remained unmarried until her death.
Patricia had many jobs prior to working at M & R Packing Company where she was secretary to Don and Rocky Reynolds for nearly 47 years, she retired at 76 years of age. She loved the produce business and she loved the Reynold's Families. She knew how truly blessed she was to have a second family in them.
Patricia loved to travel but her medical problems in the past 10 years had prevented any long trips. She was fortunate to have traveled all over the United States, Europe and Mexico.
Patricia is survived by two children, Otto Schamber (Sharon) and Eileen Schamber; sister, Ida Van Pelt; brothers, William Palmer and Chad Palmer; sister in law, Evelyn Land; grandchildren, Chris Schamber (Laurel), Shannon Ferrill (Adrianna), Katey Ferrill Nevis (Tory), Jennifer Adams; six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her youngest son, Jimmy Schamber; brother, Robert Land; parents, Carl Land, Kathryn Palmer, William Palmer; and grandson, Matthew Schamber.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 2:00 pm at Cascade Garden at Cherokee Memorial Cemetary in Lodi. Due to Covid restrictions please wear a mask and social distance if possible, there will be no gathering after the service due to these restrictions.
