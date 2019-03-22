Home

Patricia Marie Livingston


1926 - 2019
Patricia Marie Livingston Obituary
Patricia Marie Livingston passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Pat was born on January 4, 1926 to Paul and Sue (Downs) Hemsley in Trenton, New Jersey. She is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Mayo Livingston, her son Paul Livingston, and her grandson John Andrew Lindeman. She is survived by her daughter Nadine (Charles) Glenn, her son Don (Emsie) Livingston, and her granddaughters Amanda and Tracy Lindeman.
Burial will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019
