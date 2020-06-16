Patricia (Patty) Eikenberry Rathjen
1940-2020
Patty passed away June 8, 2020, in her home. She was surrounded with peace and love by her family. Born December 9, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Chester and Gertrude Eikenberry, Patty moved to Victor when she was 3 years old. It was there that she met her husband of 57 years, Ben Rathjen. She worked for TriValley Cannery for 29 years where many friendships were established. Patty was an amazing cook, loved gardening, and caring for her animals. She is survived by her loving sister Sheila Gramm, children: Tonya Wages, Sierra Woehl (Larry), Benny Rathjen (Renaé), Amber Gilmore and Ryan Rathjen; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ben Rathjen, parents Chester Eikenberry and Gertrude Wageman, and son-in-law Steven Wages. In memory of Patty, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

