Patricia was born in San Francisco on July 9th, 1935. Her parents were Richard and Mavis Patch.

In addition to being a loving mother to her two sons, Andrew and Richard, she was a volunteer who helped many through her efforts. She taught English as a second language to immigrants, helped as a pink lady with Lodi Memorial Hospital, was one of the original members who founded the Friends of the Lodi Library and was to be honored with the other founders at the 40th anniversary in April 2019. She donated over 10 gallons of blood, and in later years read to the residents of care homes throughout Lodi. She was a friend to animals, supporting many causes for them, children and veterans. She enjoyed writing to friends around the word and traveling with an eye on history. She lived in Lodi for 56 years.

Her loving husband of 59 years, Serge Pischalnikoff, predeceased her. Her beloved younger sister, Jude Patch Guglielmino who predeceased her, volunteered and assisted people throughout her life, including being a Red Cross first responder at 911.

She is survived by her sons Andrew and Richard.

By her choice there will be no service or celebration. In her honor, Andrew will be preparing a free class on creating memory blankets for loved ones at the Lodi Library in 2020.

Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, Friends of the Lodi Library or the SPCA of your choice. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019