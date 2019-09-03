|
It is with sorrow we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Riley Crow on August 21, 2019. She passed in her home of 55 years as she wished, surrounded by the love of her family. Patricia was born in San Francisco on November 25, 1927 to Victor and Ruth Riley. The oldest of three girls, Pat grew up in a hurry, taking a year off high school to care for her younger sisters when the family moved to Portland. She also proudly stated she walked across the Golden Gate Bridge the first day it was officially open.
Once the family moved back to California, Pat began working in the library at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. It is there she met the love of her life, a mechanical engineering student two years her junior, by the name of William Crow. They married in December 1953 and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. William was offered a position with General Electric and off they went on an East Coast adventure, living in Ft Wayne, Indiana, Rochester NH, Nahant MA, and Lynn MA.
A few years later, they were called back to Stockton California to work in the family pump business, Delta Pump. Mom always joked that Dad said he was taking her to the "Garden Spot of California." I think she felt it always fell a little short of that description. Suffice to say, she was extremely independent. Her friends always said she was a real character.
First and foremost, Pat was a Mom to her two sons, William and Patrick. She loved them with all her heart and that love was only surpassed by the love she had for her grandchildren. Whenever there was an opportunity for Tutu to take care of the grandchildren, she was there. Her influence in their lives will live on. A job well done.
She is survived by her sons, William (granddaughters Amanda and Caitlin) and Patrick (wife Gina and grandson PJ and granddaughter Michaela). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William H. Crow, Jr, and sisters Mary Jane and Sharon.
As per her wishes, no services will be performed. A private family gathering in the Sierra will occur where her ashes will be spread next to her husband's.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, 2019