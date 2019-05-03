Patricia Ann Royalty, age 85, passed away on April 26, 2019 in Stockton, CA. She was born on February 3, 1934 in Warren, Michigan to Walter Stephen Juip and Helen Margaret Littler.

She graduated from Hayward High School in 1952. She married Charles Andrew Royalty in August of 1952 in Hayward, CA. They lived in several places due to job transfers for Charles. They finally settled at Eagle Lake in 1978 where they lived until 2013. Patricia would have loved to spend her remaining years at the lake but due to health she and Charles moved to Lodi and then to Stockton to be closer to family.

Patricia was a homemaker most of her life. She did work in Real Estate for a few years while living in Lodi during the 1970's. She worked for Inez Realty and TA Bowen and sons. After moving to Eagle Lake she sold Avon and did volunteer work at the hospital. Her hobbies were genealogy and local history. She also loved going on excursions in the area. She always wanted to know where every dirt road went. She spent many hours with her daughter Debbie and her sister-in-law Barbara Gibbs traveling all the dirt roads in the area. Finding many treasures and making wonderful memories.

Patricia is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Charles, who passed away on January 27th of this year. She is survived by her children; Debbie Adler (Tim), Donna Cartwright (Chris) and David Royalty (Linda). Also surviving her are her grandchildren; Becky Vatanparast, Jennifer Cuthbert, and Cole Cartwright. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters; Maya and Ava Vatanparast, and her sister; Marcia Pecchenino.

Services will be held at the Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N School Street, Lodi on Monday, May 6th at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to; Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA. 95204 or the , 1-800-342-2383

Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 3 to May 9, 2019