Patrick Gallagher, 91, a life long resident of Lodi, passed away on June 3, 2019. Pat enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 years old and served his country during World War II from March 15th, 1945 through March 14th, 1949.
Pat was born to James and Ida Gallagher on July 21, 1927, in Lodi, California. He is survived by his children: Mike, Dave (Cheryl), Roy (Debbie) and Sheryl, grandchildren: Mersades, Luke, Cheyenne, Ross Garrett, Jarod and great-grandson Carter.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alberta "Dee Dee" Gallagher, his parents James and Ida, step dad Jacob Rueb, sisters Juanita, Margaret, Marie, Nora "Billie", Alice, Grace and Hazel, and brothers Johnny, Bobbie, and Timmie.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 11 to June 18, 2019