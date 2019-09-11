|
|
Patrick John Bridgford, loving husband, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2019. Born in Fargo, North Dakota to Jack and Connie Bridgford, he spent most of his childhood living and traveling around Europe and Turkey as his father served in the United States Air Force. After many years abroad, his family moved to Lodi in 1977 and he later graduated from Lodi High School in 1985. He was always a natural salesman and often spoke of his first job selling toy airplanes at the Lodi Grape Festival when he was in middle school. His talents and passion led him to co-found a company, Double-Up Wakeboards, fulfilling his sense of adventure and opportunity to travel the world. For the last 12 years he was an outside sales rep for Trader Interactive. In 2007, he met the love of his life, Zaida Zuraek, and later married in 2009, just having celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary on July 4th. He will always be remembered for his quick witted sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Bridgford. He is survived by his wife, Zaida; father, Jack; sister, Kim (Jerry) Rudow; nieces, Kylie Rudow (Bryan Trew), Katy Rudow, Cassie (Brandon) Ramsey; great-nephew, Ian Ramsey; and great-niece, Ivy Trew.
A memorial funeral mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Anne's Hall.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019