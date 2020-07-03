Was born in Detroit Michigan January 5th 1942 and passed at home on June 20, 2020. At the age of 19, he met the love of his life, Maryanne Laskowski and married after 3 months of meeting. A proud American and proud Army Airborne Veteran with a tour in the Korean War. Mike moved from Southern California to the lodi/galt area with his wife, son, and daughter in 1975. Mike was an accomplished machinist and mold maker. In his retirement years, he dedicated his time volunteering with the Lodi Partners and was employed as a security guard. Mike was known for his many jokes and stories, often making his audience laugh and in awe of telling stories of his own life experiences. He loved teaching his grandchildren- everything from everyday activities like how to drive and how to construct a lemonade stand to general moral guidelines like the importance of quality time over materialism and the value of responsibilities and independence.

Mike is survived by his wife of 58 yrs, Maryanne Laskowski; son, Rick Laskowski (Kimberly Rausser-Laskowski); daughter, Georgene Laskowski-Gassner; grandchildren, Jordan Gassner, Bryce Gassner-Edwards (Christopher Edwards), Kendall Gassner, Tyler Laskowski and Zachary Laskowski; and great-granddaughter, Reese Edwards.

