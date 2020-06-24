It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patsy Sue Hopper (September 28, 1951 – May 10, 2020) of Stockton, California on May 10, 2020. Patsy was married to Michael Jay Hopper for 51 years (September 1968). During this time, they had two children, Shannon Emily Hopper (Manny Arviso) and Michael James Hopper Jr. (Christina). Loving Grandmother to Mackenzy Hopper (18), Mason Arviso (13), Emily Hopper (12), Michaela Hopper (5) and Maive Arviso (26), Mazie Arviso (22), Maria Arviso (18). Patsy loved shopping for her grandbabies, loves her St. Louis Cardinals and collecting Barbies. One of her favorite quotes "I Love You Chocolate." Patsy was a long-term resident of Stockton, CA for 40 years and worked for the San Joaquin Sheriff's department for 12 years.

