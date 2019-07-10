Patti Lou Turner Lorenz, passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on April 2, 1940 to Elmer and Ruby Belle Turner in Roanoke Va.

She married Larry L. Lorenz in July of 1985. Patti, had many hobbies yet she loved dancing; it made her happy. Her second passion was gambling and she was really great at it! She loved watching her beloved San Francisco Giants play ball "Go Giants!", and she loved her family. However close or however far her family was, she spoke of them all often. She lived a long life of worldly travels and made many memories everywhere she went. Her smile could light up a room and she always made you feel at home in her presence.

Patti is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer C. Carlton Turner and Ruby Belle Hall Turner; siblings, Elmer C. "Poodle" Turner Jr. and Nick Fuller. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Larry L. Lorenz; daughter, Rebecca L. Gillis (Booth); son, William C. (Teri Ann) Booth; and grandchildren, Dustin L. Gillis, Samantha C. Booth, and Lindsey R. Booth.

No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following in the name of Patti L. Lorenz: . (www.action.lung.org) or the (www.act.alz.org). Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 10 to July 17, 2019