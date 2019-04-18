The world lost one of the best on April 9th, 2019 when Patti Quaschnick of Lodi passed away at the age of 64.

Patti was born in Lodi to Robert & Janet Giorgi on November 29th, 1954. In 1971, Patti earned the position of Reporter in Lodi FFA, she was the first female in the state of California to hold an officer position. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1972, then went on to attend Fresno State graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor in Viticulture. She served as a Loan Officer at Stockton PCA, in operations at Guild Winery and finished her professional career at John Taylor Fertilizer. Patti found enjoyment tending to her grapes, growing her flowers, caring for her black angus and brood of kitties. She was member of the American Angus Association and an avid Equestrian.

Patti married Michael Quaschnick on June 14th, 1980. They shared common interest in agriculture, raising cattle and serving as crew members on Larry and Suzanne Seiler's hot air balloon. Patti is survived by husband Michael, her mother-in-law, Margaret Quaschnick, brother-in- laws, Jim Quaschnick (wife Janelle), and David (Martha). Additionally, she is survived by her Aunt Shirley Beerman, Brother, Robert Giorgi, numerous other family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents Robert & Janet Giorgi and father in law Mike Quaschnick.

A celebration of her life will be held on April 27th at 4:00 pm at 4801 Cora Post Road, Lodi, CA. 95240.

In lieu of flowers, please pick one of the following charities: , or .