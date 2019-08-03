Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pattie Mendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pattie E. Mendez


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pattie E. Mendez Obituary
Pattie E. Mendez, 87, passed away July 29, in Lodi, CA. She was born Feb 16, 1932 in Lake Williams, Kidder County, North Dakota to Charles "Chuck" Loudon and Harriet "Sally" Loudon. Pattie was the oldest of 5 children. The family moved to California in 1936. Pattie worked at McBell phone company in Lodi, and later in Lodi School District as a teacher's aide.  
Pattie loved sports. She would rather get her hands dirty and play outside with the boys than be inside. She did not shy away from telling you exactly what she thought, but would also help you solve any problem you had.    
Patti loved hard, played hard, and was always taking care of others, even at meals where she was the last to sit down after everyone was served. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and would travel far and wide to watch them play their various sports during their youth. 
Patti married the love of her life, John Mendez, proving that opposites attract because they were perfect for each other. Pattie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles, Bryce, Jarold, and Galen; husband, John; and grandson, Jack Bourland. She is survived by sons, Gregory Bourland, Tim Bourland (Tracy), John Mendez Jr (Christi), and Mark Mendez; grandchildren, Ciro, Alec, Beau, Amy, Amanda, Allie, Darcy, and Jarold; great grandchildren, Joseph, Maddison, and Aaron Jr; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and many friends far and wide.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, CNA's (especially Patricia) at Vienna Nursing home for taking such good care of Pattie these past two years.  Per Patti's request there will not be a service, instead she wanted to donate her body to science, so that even in death she could help others. If you would like to pay your last respect she will be laid to rest with her husband at Cherokee Memorial Park as soon as she returns from her final trip helping others in need.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.