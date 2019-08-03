|
Pattie E. Mendez, 87, passed away July 29, in Lodi, CA. She was born Feb 16, 1932 in Lake Williams, Kidder County, North Dakota to Charles "Chuck" Loudon and Harriet "Sally" Loudon. Pattie was the oldest of 5 children. The family moved to California in 1936. Pattie worked at McBell phone company in Lodi, and later in Lodi School District as a teacher's aide.
Pattie loved sports. She would rather get her hands dirty and play outside with the boys than be inside. She did not shy away from telling you exactly what she thought, but would also help you solve any problem you had.
Patti loved hard, played hard, and was always taking care of others, even at meals where she was the last to sit down after everyone was served. She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and would travel far and wide to watch them play their various sports during their youth.
Patti married the love of her life, John Mendez, proving that opposites attract because they were perfect for each other. Pattie is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles, Bryce, Jarold, and Galen; husband, John; and grandson, Jack Bourland. She is survived by sons, Gregory Bourland, Tim Bourland (Tracy), John Mendez Jr (Christi), and Mark Mendez; grandchildren, Ciro, Alec, Beau, Amy, Amanda, Allie, Darcy, and Jarold; great grandchildren, Joseph, Maddison, and Aaron Jr; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and many friends far and wide.
The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, CNA's (especially Patricia) at Vienna Nursing home for taking such good care of Pattie these past two years. Per Patti's request there will not be a service, instead she wanted to donate her body to science, so that even in death she could help others. If you would like to pay your last respect she will be laid to rest with her husband at Cherokee Memorial Park as soon as she returns from her final trip helping others in need.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019