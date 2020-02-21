|
Paul Edward Vaz, Sr. entered Heaven's gate on February 13, 2020 after a long illness. He passed at home, surrounded by family and his wonderful caregivers. He was born to the late Evaristo C. and Marie J. Vaz on November 7, 1935, in Manteca, California. He was always incredibly proud of his Portuguese heritage.
His family moved to Santa Rosa where he graduated from Anley High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, where he excelled on the football team. After college, he went on to meet his future wife, Gary Jane Frazier. They married on September 27, 1958 and moved to Lodi, California where they raised four boys. In 1964, he left the family dairy and purchased his first truck, which began Paul E. Vaz Trucking, Inc. As a result of his start, sister companies have been formed that include Vaz Mobile Bottling, Vaz Warehouse, P4 Services, and Lodi Grape Station, which have created hundreds of jobs for the Lodi community. In 1974, he was introduced to Keith Ledbetter, who started Vino Farms in Lodi. That relationship became a friendship, which led to the innovative practice of field-loading grapes directly into trucks and shipping to wineries. In 1981, Paul formed a relationship with managers of the Robert Mondavi Winery, Woodbridge, which lasts to this day. His four sons, who run the business jointly today, are so grateful for his ability to open doors. Paul always had time for a conversation, whether it was a new employee at the shop, or the likes of Robert Mondavi - he treated everyone the same.
In November of 2010, Paul suffered a devastating stroke that left him unable to speak and walk. Throughout the last nine years, he never lost his happy outlook on life, and always enjoyed the company of friends and family. His wife Gary devoted her life to his care and wellbeing until her death in October of 2018. Paul was very proud of his children and grandchildren and all they accomplished. He enjoyed watching all of their sporting events, long summer days at the pool, and trips to the Walnut Creek mall to shop with the girls. He enjoyed having the family at their home, including night-time barbecues, 4th of July celebrations, Easter Egg hunts, and Christmas Eve gatherings. Both Paul and his wife Gary were members of St. Joachim's Church where they sang in the choir and volunteered their time for many years.
Paul is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law, Paul (Kathy), Phil (Julie), Pete (Julie), and P.J. (Wendy); his nine adoring grandchildren, Alex (Eva), Chloe, Tori (Tony), Cody (Stephanie), Chelsea (Adam), Katie (Max), Sara, Jacob, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Lily, Harper, and Lachlan; brother, Ray (Eleanor) Vaz of New Mexico; sisters, Addie DeVilbis of Healdsburg, and Clementina Vaz of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Elaine Vaz of Orland, Marylou Camilli of Palm Desert, and Roxie Rela of New Jersey; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Paul's caregivers, whom without, his life would not have been as warm and comfortable everyday. Their care and love was greatly appreciated by all the family, Marlin Barahona, Tomasa Esperanza, Teresita Travajo, and Amanda Beltran. A special thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin, for their compassionate, caring, treatment to Paul during the last month of his life.
Per his request, there will be a private service held at a later date. The family wishes to thank all of those who have come to visit with him over the past nine years , and those that have extended their love and support. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to: Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204; St. Anne's School, 200 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi CA 95240; or St. Mary's High School Scholarship Fund, 5648 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207, Attn: Jenni Gianinni.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020