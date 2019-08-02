|
Paul Edwin Underhill was born on July 2, 1926. He died peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of 93.
Paul was 19 years old and an airman in the Army Air Corps when World War II ended. He entered college at UC Berkeley on the GI Bill and soon after married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Lee. Their first child, Larry, arrived while the young couple was still in their college years. He was followed by Dan, Gary, Steve, Cynthia and Diane. The family settled in Concord, California in the "Wonder Years" era of postwar America.
Paul's career as a mechanical engineer in the field of neutron radiography flourished over the next few decades. He represented Aerojet General Corp (later Aerotest Operations) to companies like Boeing and Lockheed, as well as the US Government. Paul was involved in the design and development of the Polaris and other projects for NASA. Some of his top-secret projects have just recently been declassified.
Paul retired in his seventies and he and Pat traveled extensively and deepened friendships in their community and church. Paul was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2012. His last years were spent in a large and supportive memory care facility, where he was known as "Papa Bear" to the staff. Always self-effacing and jolly, he maintained a positive and loving attitude.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Patricia, and by his sons Gary and Steven (Maggie). He is survived by his children Larry (Julie), Dan, Cynthia (Michele) and Diane. He is also survived by grandchildren Miles, Heather (Joel), Angie (Guinness), Tom, Morgen, Ruby, Quinn, Ella, Kaiya, and Jodie, as well as great-grandchildren Winifred and Gilligan. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces who loved him deeply and cherished his contribution to their lives.
Paul Underhill was a great Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle and a friend to many. Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Foundation.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019