Paul Van Steenberge passed away of natural causes on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born to Henry & Lafanie Van Steenberge in Artesia, CA and was the youngest and last of 5 children, Julian, Simon, Elsie and Agnes. The family moved to Lockeford in 1925 and his parents purchased a dairy on Hwy 88 at Harmony Grove in 1926. While growing up, Paul had to milk, feed and clean cows, along with the other chores around the farm. He attended Harmony Grove Elementary School and the "old" Lodi High School. Paul left in January of 1943 for the Navy. He served in the Navy during WWII in Guam. The Navy called him up for service during the Korean War and was stationed at Yukata, Japan. After being discharged, he came back to Lodi and started working at Claude C Woods Co., driving trucks. Then he became an equipment serviceman until he retired in 1990. He married Anna Marie Lodavica Massoni (Vickie) in 1947 and were married for 52 years. Paul was a member of American Legion Post 22 and past member of Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. He was instrumental and helped his late wife Vickie with their business at Lodi Iron Works (LIW) and Lodi Pattern & Mfg. Co. He was a member of the board of directors at LIW for over 45 years. Paul was always kind and soft spoken to everyone. He was a devoted football fan and loved the Oakland Raiders.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Michael (Debbie) and Kevin (Sharon); 2 granddaughters, Gwen (Michael) Krenecki and Robbin (James) Yasso; 1 step-granddaughter, Natalie Clark; 3 great grandchildren, Hunter Krenecki, JP Yasso and Savannah Yasso.
Due to the CCP virus, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Comments can be posted at LodiFuneralHome.com. Those wishing may send memorial contributions to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Paul is survived by his two sons, Michael (Debbie) and Kevin (Sharon); 2 granddaughters, Gwen (Michael) Krenecki and Robbin (James) Yasso; 1 step-granddaughter, Natalie Clark; 3 great grandchildren, Hunter Krenecki, JP Yasso and Savannah Yasso.
Due to the CCP virus, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Comments can be posted at LodiFuneralHome.com. Those wishing may send memorial contributions to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.