On Friday February 8, 2019 our beloved Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, Pearl Margaret Otto, entered into Heaven.

Pearl was born September 12, 1934 in New Jersey, To Raymond and Margaret Westbrook. They later made their way to Folsom, California where she grew up. One night during a basketball game between Folsom and Galt High, she locked eyes with a young man on the opposing side. It was love at first sight and she soon married Helmuth Otto. They moved to Galt and started a family, raising their two kids, Deanna and Mitchell.

Pearl was a hard worker and held many jobs through her life. The earliest being a secretary with McClellan Air Force Base, and then doing some secretarial work from home. Probably her most favorite job was working as the Attendance Clerk for Galt High School. Or maybe that was her kids' favorite job, as they got a cleared absence to skip school whenever they asked. She later got on as an Escrow Officer for Chicago Title and worked with them for 30 years before retiring in 1996. However, Pearls idea of retiring was to continue working another couple of years for Roberts Jewelers, and then another couple more as Walmart's friendliest Greeter.

Pearl loved many things in life, and will be remembered most for her love of going to "the Lake" for a little gambling, going out for a "bite to eat", late night scary movies, and Pepsi with "A LOT OF ICE"! She loved being a Grandma, but when she became a Great Grandma, her heart was consumed with the utmost love and affection. Her face would light up when she saw them, and her pink lipstick kisses would be painted on their cheeks.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Deanna Lee (Marty Miller), son Mitchell Otto (Vonice), grandchildren Amber Litton (Tim), Brady Otto (Katie), Staci Bennett (Brian), Heather Johnston (Samuel), her 14 great grandchildren; Madison, Harlie, Katelin, Cash, Eliza, Brodie, Jax, Caleb, Briggs, Jett, Paige, Colby, Levi and Violet Pearl, as well as her brother, Bob Westbrook (Beverly). She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Margaret Westbrook, and her twin brother Raymond Westbrook Jr.

An open house, to celebrate her life, will be held at 2621 Alder Glen Dr. on Saturday March 2nd from 11am to 4pm.