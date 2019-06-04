|
|
Peggy Fox Jackson, 56, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, May 27th. She is survived and loved by her husband Paul Jackson, daughters Elizabeth Fox and Katherine Jackson, grandsons Dillon Wages and Tyler Fehling, sisters Linda Strahorn and Laura Morfey, brother Leroy Fox and her nieces, nephews and many family members and friends. Peggy's biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed thrifting, scrapbooking, crafting and camping at Bodega Bay.
A service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in the Vineyard Chapel on Wednesday, June 5 at 1 pm with a celebration of her life immediately following at 5068 E Live Oak Rd, Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 4 to June 10, 2019