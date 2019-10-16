|
Peggy Joan Schoch, of Lodi, passed into her Heavenly Father's arms on October 11, 2019. She was born March 10, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas and Gladys Clark.
A devout Catholic, Peggy was a teacher at St. Anne's. She was introduced to her future husband, Lou, by one of her students. She became a military wife and eventually went back to working as a teacher's aide for 14 years before retiring.
She was a Phi Theta Kappa from the University of Cincinnati, a member of the Women of the Moose, Dakota Club of Lodi, Tokay Twirlers Square Dancers and Legion of Mary (visiting and providing communion to those unable to attend mass whether at home or in the hospital).
She was a voracious reader, crafter and learner, with a wicked sense of humor. She loved visiting with family, making homemade applesauce and decorating cookies with the grandchildren at Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, Ludwig J. Schoch, 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John C. Clark.
Family and Friends are invited to a viewing starting at noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Collins Family Funeral Home. The Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm. Her funeral will be at St. Anne's on Friday, October 18 at 1:00 pm, followed by a committal service at Lodi Memorial Cemetery.
As a pebble dropped into a lake, her love for her family and friends will send ripples ever outward into the future. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2019