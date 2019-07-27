Home

Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
1949 - 2019
Penelope Uribe Obituary
Penelope Uribe of Roseville, CA, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019, she was 70 years old. She was born on January 1, 1949 and was a native of San Andreas, CA.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Uribe; son, Matthew Newton; and her grandson, D.J. Newton. She is preceded in death by her son, Nathan Newton.
Friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., followed by her memorial service at 1:00 p.m., both at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA (916-725-2109). Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019
