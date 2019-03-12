|
|
Peter Kari passed away at home on February 22, 2019 with his family by his side.
Peter was born Dec. 11, 1937 to Peter and Aina Vendelin Kari in San Francisco.
Peter served with the US Air Force, attended City College of SF before going to work at Hibernia Bank in SF, Pacific Bell, and retired from the City and County of San Francisco. He had 32 years of sobriety and earned his 32 year chip from A.A.
He is survived by his children, Peter Kari of Lodi, Jim Kari (Brooke) of El Centro, Susan Kari of Vacaville, Kathy Patterson of Lodi, and numerous grandchildren.
Peter will be buried at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, Ca.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019