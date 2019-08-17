Home

1997 - 2019
With great sadness, Peter Collins, son of Bruce and Suzanne Collins of Lodi, passed away July 29. He was 22 years old, born April 4, 1997. He was a wildland firefighter in Oregon. Peter was active in the Stockton Sailing Club Junior Program and was an instructor for Learn to Sail for 3 summers.
Peter was an avid snow boarder, and loved the great outdoors. Peter is loved by his many friends and family and will be missed by all forever.
A private memorial will take place in South Lake Tahoe in October. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. The family asks you plant a tree in his memory.
Peace and love, Bruce and Suzanne Collins.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019
