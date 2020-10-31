Peter W. Comaskey, 79, of Chattanooga, formerly of Nampa, Idaho, passed away, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A native of Stockton, CA, he was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 25 years of service. After his retirement, he moved to Nampa, ID, where he lived until moving to Chattanooga. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church and in his spare time he loved gardening, reading books and building historic model ships.
Peter was a Vietnam veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the Navy he joined the U.S. Army where he continued to serve in Vietnam.
He was the son of the late Peter E. and Ramona Comaskey and was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Comasky and brother, Michael Comaskey.
Survivors include his children, Beverly (John) Ryan, Minneapolis, MN, Mary (Rene) Santos, Chattanooga, TN, Teresa (Mark) Steeber, Dillsburg, PA, Dinah Corpus Christi, TX, and Kelley Lauritzen, Santa Cruz, CA; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Brian (Mary Ann) Comaskey, Phyllis (Dick) Meyer, Patricia Cates and Meredith (Michael) Danenberg.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Father Manuel Perez officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory & Florist, 7414 Old Lee Hwy.
