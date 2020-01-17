|
Peter Joseph Wick was born in Montreal, Canada, June 3, 1952. He died January 1, 2020, of complications due to a sepsis infection and heart failure.
Peter grew up in San Jose, went to Branham high School, and worked part-time for his father who owned a machine shop. He quickly picked up the skills needed to become an accomplished machinist. After high school, he left for Germany to live with his grandmother and procured a position with Henckel Corporation.
Upon return to California, he worked a year for a family friend and then in 1974 decided to start his own business, Pete's Workshop. He had a successful career in manufacturing but the highlight was his relationship with Penske Racing Shocks. He made components for the racing industry, Formula One, Cart Racing and NASCAR. This was a dream come true as he had a love for fast cars. In the industry, he was known as the "Magician with Aluminum". He and Linda moved to Lodi in 1993. He sold the business in 2018 to retire in Nevada. Peter attributed his success to a firm faith, hard work and doing the right thing.
Peter's passion for missions took him to countries for short-term mission projects including Cambodia, Honduras, Poland and Belarus.
He attended First Baptist Church in Lodi and Shadow Mountain Church in Gardnerville.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda; siblings, Alan Wick, Doris Lipp (Reiner), Glenn Wick (Marion), and Anna Wick; nephews, Nico, Marius and Cameron; nieces, Joy and Mona; step-children, Stacy Sexton and Brian Impey (Tabrina); grandchildren, Eric Sexton and Zakery Impey. His parents, Hans and Gisela, preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be hled on January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salvation Army, Lodi Corps, PO Box 1388, Lodi, CA 95242.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020