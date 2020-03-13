|
A beautiful, loving, compassion lady went to receive her Heavenly Crown on Tues. March 10, 2020 surrounded by her family filling the room with God's love for her and each other as we watched her graduate to heaven to join her husband, Roberto, daughter, parents and others.
Born April 14, 1932 in San Benito, TX to Simon and Guadalupe Salazar, she is survived by 6 sisters and 3 brothers.
Loved and adored mother of Sofia Galindo (Ben), Pedro Rodriguez (Dora), David Rodriguez (Debbie/Stacy), (Margaret (deceased), Joe Rodriguez (Elizabeth), Ruth Vergara (Fidel), Elizabeth Flores (Ramiro), Rachel Sauseda (Rudy), Loving Grandma of 38 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
A faithful Christian lady with a missions heart, serving her church as Women's Leader for decades, a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, always ministering at work, church, her neighbors, nursing homes, helping missionaries. She was ministering even to the very end at her death bed. Her home was always filled with love, family and friends, no one left her house without a full stomach and a smile and a heart full of God's love.
She will be missed by all but knowing that we will see her again if we are faithful and serve God.
Memorial service will be held at Century Assembly, 550 W Century Blvd in Lodi, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 5 p.m. Committal will take place at the Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel, 14165 N Beckman Rd in Lodi, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2020