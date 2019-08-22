|
Matt was an avid San Francisco Giants fan and was known for his elaborate Giants Man Cave. He was also very fond of Christmas and all things Christmas lights, earning him the nickname "Mr. Christmas" or "Clark Griswold". His light displays were legendary and his hard work on making them happen usually began in July with planning, checking lights and readying displays to be put up beginning in October with the grand reveal every Thanksgiving weekend.
Matt is survived by his wife, Janet Baltzer of Lockeford, CA; sons, Cole Baltzer (Allison) and Clay Baltzer, both of Sacramento, CA; father, Bill Baltzer of Kelso, WA; sister, Kathy Hill (Jim) of Kelso, WA; and brother, Brad Beltzer (Bette) of Eagle, ID; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Baltzer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, Lockeford, CA, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. SF Giants attire or hats are highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Matt's memory to the Junior Giants Organization at jrgiants.org.
Inurnment will be private.
