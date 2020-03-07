|
Born in Lodi, California to the late George and Anne Flickinger September 7, 1952, he passed away on March 2, 2020 in Lodi, California.
Phillips childhood growing up in Lodi was filled with lots of laughter, fun times and many friends. During his teen years, his family moved to Seattle Washington where Phillip graduated from high school and went on to join the Naval Reserves. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he moved back to Lodi.
Phillip worked for many years in the beverage distribution business and went on to finish his working career as a welder specialist for Toyota Motor Company.
Phillip was a very talented man, he loved his music and musical instruments. Other hobbies included wood working and all aspects of fly tying and fishing.
Phillip is preceded in death by his mother, father and sister. He is survived by his sister, Georgeanne Kirschenman; and his fiance, Judy Lema. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pals or any animal rescue of choice in memory of Phillip Flickinger.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020