Penny was born August 5, 1922! On July 14, 2019, she passed on to a new life in Heaven. She lived a full and happy life, right up until her last days. She was born in Madison, Ohio, to Thomas and Olga Davies.

Penny led a cheerful childhood and recounted events during that time throughout her life. She beamed at memories of youthful family events and outings with her friends. She enjoyed acting and singing, and entertained our family with outbursts of such many times during her life! Her composition of "I'm a little Rascal" was her grand finale, which didn't come along until she reached about 90 years of age!

Penny married Lionel "Lon" Sturman on April 10, 1943. Smitten by this man from California, they moved immediately to Sacramento. Penny was a homemaker and mother to four children. Memories of being shuttled to various venues abound. She was the driver and encourager. Penny was always dynamic, passionate and sparkling. Penny was a 61 year member of the Lodi Womens' Club. She and Lon loved to travel. They took the family on adventurous vacations, including Alaska, the 1964 World's Fair and the East Coast, as well as local camping trips. Later in life, she and Lon traveled the world, visiting every continent! These included many cruises as well as land trips, some of which included the children.

In 2002, Penny and Lon moved from their rural Lodi home to Chancellor Place (now Brookdale). Penny greatly enjoyed this life as well, spiriting other residents with her energy and enthusiasm. If there was a bingo or poker game scheduled, she was there! If there was entertainment scheduled she was there and probably was a participant as well! She regularly attended "Home League" at the Salvation Army until very recently. She had a very compassionate heart and always sought to help others in need.

Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Lon, in 2005; her daughter, Cathy; and stillborn son, John. Penny is survived by children, Diane, Elaine (David) and James (Misty); grandchildren, Joshua (Liz) and Melissa (Mark); and three great-grandchildren, Macie, Myla and Colton.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the Brookdale community and staff for their loving care of our Mom! Penny will be missed but seen again! Services will be private. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 16 to July 23, 2019