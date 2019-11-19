|
Ralph Andrew Jensen II passed on to be with the Lord on August 27, 2019, in Stockton, California. He was born on July 15, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri. Ralph's family moved to South San Francisco, California, where he spent his youth. After graduating from South San Francisco High School, Ralph attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. There he met the love of his life, Phyllis Hattey, of Bates City, Missouri. They married in 1967 and had three beautiful children.
Ralph earned a Master's degree in Social Work from St. Louis University in 1972. He and his family moved to California in 1974. He worked for the State of California in Social Services for 32 years before he and Phyllis retired in 2006.
Ralph served as a Pastor and Evangelist for the Lord Jesus in the Community of Christ for over fifty five years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Jensen; granddaughter, Emerson Jensen; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Updike Hattey.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Hattey Jensen; son, Kyle (Cameron) Jensen of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Philip (Kate) Jensen of Santa Rosa, California; daughter Diana (Cesar) Diaz of Stockton, California; sister, Karen Jensen of Woodbridge, California; brother-in-law, Dennis Hattey of Odessa, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Caleb and Devin Jensen, Nicholas, Ada, Tristan, and Alexandra Jensen, Allison, Morgan, and Mackenzie Diaz.
Ralph's "Celebration of Life" will be on November 23, 2019, at Cherokee Memorial Park,14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, California, 2:00 p.m. at the Vineyard Chapel. Graveside service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019