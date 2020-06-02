Ralph Irwin went to rest with our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday May 5, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1937 to Thomas and Fern Irwin. He was the middle of eleven children. Ralph was a good man who loved his late wife, of 56 years, Mary.

Son Michael (Debbie) Irwin, daughter Debbie (Rod) Turner. Grandchildren David (Jennifer) Irwin, Daniel Irwin, Molly (Nick) Abel, Mindy (Tyler) Williams and Great Grandchildren, Luke, Gracie, Kirra, Chris, Scarlett, and Charlie.

Ralph was a hard-working man from a young age working in the fields picking fruit with his brother Troy. He worked at Johns Mansville for 25 years. He then went to work for Lockeford Community Water Service District. He retired from there after 20 years.

Ralph was an excellent mechanic and could fix anything. Ralph enjoyed gardening and working the land with his tractors. His gardens got larger every year. He always made sure there was plenty of cucumbers for his family along with tomatoes, peppers and many other vegetables and fruits. It was important to him that his kids and grandkids learned how to garden as well. Ralph's other hobby was jerky making. He enjoyed making jerky to give to his family and friends.

Ralph is survived by his children and grandchildren, brothers, Troy (Peggy) and Tommy, sisters, Sylvia Tappan, Lucille Howarth, Norman (Dorrel) Cooper, Betty Phillips, Linda (Albert) Keller, Patty Carver. Brother in law Gary Wiesepape and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, son David and brother Bill.

Ralph loved life, he was greatly adored by his family and friends and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in Ralph's name to Hospice of San Joaquin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store