Ralph Malcolm Lea, 93, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019. He was born at his family farm east of Lodi, the first son and third child of Martha and Malcolm Lea. He studied engineering and surveying at U.C. Berkeley. He worked as a surveyor for the City of Lodi for 33 years. He proudly served in the in the Army Air Corp, serving in World War II and the Korean War. Ralph was a collector of postcards, pictures and tokens. He was a Local Lodi Historian, writing a quarterly paper for the Lodi Historical Society; Ralph also wrote a bi-monthly article with Christi Weybret for the Lodi News Sentinel. He was involved in the following organizations, Alpine-Victor 4-H, Mokelumne Rural Fire Department volunteer fireman, Victor Farm Bureau, 20-30 Club, American Legion of Lodi. The Lodi Masonic Lodge, where he received Hiram Award; York Rite, Scottish Rite, San Joaquin Historical Society, Lodi Historical Society, and served as the Hill House Trustee. Ralph was inducted in the Lodi Community Hall of Fame. He was awarded the Medora Johnson Award by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors. He was a member of Salem Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir as well a member of New Hope Community Church.

He is survived by his son, Warren (Ruth) Lea; daughters, Susan Lea, Patricia Parkin, Nancy (Bill)Schmer, and Jane Lea (Daniel Holden); grandchildren, Jennifer Kirkle, Star (Chris) Read, Anna Passadori (Jonathan Miller), Hannah Holden (Brett Jensen), Luke Tooker, and Michael Holden; great-grandchildren, Dylan Kirkle, Phoenix Miller, Levi Jensen, and Summer Read; sister, Marilyn Scaletta; step-brother, Bob Handel; first wife, Barbara Flockhart. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Dorothy Lea; sister, Fern Arbelbide; and grandchild, Naomi Holden.

Friends are invited to visit on Monday, February 11, from 3pm-8pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Lodi Masonic Lodge, 321 W. Pine St. Committal is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.