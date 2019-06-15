Ramer "Ray" Pfeifle, 95, of Lodi, passed away surrounded by his family on June 8, 2019. Ramer was born on April 4, 1924, in Lodi, to Karl and Eva Pfeifle. He worked as a purchasing agent for a steel fabrication company. He proudly served in the United States Army, serving in World War II. While serving in the Pacific Theater, he received several medals, including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Ramer loved fishing and hunting; he was an avid gardener especially tending to his annual tomato garden. He was a life member and past commander of The Disabled American Veterans Association.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Pfeifle; daughter, Carla (Ken) San Agustin; son, David (Kathy) Pfeifle; grandchildren, Heidi Pfeifle-Speegle, Tammy Pfeifle, and Brian San Agustin; great grandchild, Torin O'Brien. He is preceded in death by his siblings; sisters, Emilia Hofer, Freda Pfeifle, Mary Oliver Blair, and Martha Menzel; brothers, Edmund Pfeifle, Samuel Werth, and Ervin Pfeifle.

Services are private. There is no viewing. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to The Disabled American Veterans at 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 15 to June 22, 2019