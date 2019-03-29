Ramona Rieger Wahl Adolf, 89, of Lodi, passed away on March 27, 2019.

Ramona is preceded in death by husband Duane (Bud) Wahl, Reginald Wahl (son), husband Calvin Adolf.

Ramona is survived by her son Duane Wahl (Julie), daughter-in-law Debbie Wahl (Reginald), brother Bill Rieger (Judy), granddaughters Tammy Johnson (George) and Molly Wahl, and several great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her second husband's children Bruce Adolf (Nerina) and Cindy Bruhn (Mike) and their children.

Ramona was the family historian. She was noted for her ability to remember everyone's birthdays, anniversaries and special family events. Ramona had an ability to link all in her community together. An amazing mind!

Per Ramona's request, no services will be held.

The family of Ramona wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Vitas Healthcare team, Dr. Santos, RN Frank and health aide Solomon, as well as the staff of River Fountains Assisted Living Facility. Staff at both agencies were kind and compassionate to both Ramona and her family. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary