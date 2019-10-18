|
Randy Brian Hoffman was born in this world August 27, 1950 and went to be with God, Saturday October 5, 2019, in Canada, surrounded by family.
He was born in Lodi to Delbert and Emma Hoffman. He attended St. Peter Lutheran School and Lodi Union High School ('69). He graduated from Delta College and Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in Engineering. He then moved to San Diego where he worked for Caterpillar/ International Harverster/ Solar Turbine Company until his retirement. He married Sharon Griffith and they had one daughter.
On July 17, 1993, he married Lynne Banville, the love of his life, in Calgary, Canada.
Randy had a big heart and was full of life. He was noted for his kindness and was loved by all who knew him. He was a kind and gentle soul, and his positive attitude was one of his biggest assets and he will forever be missed.
Randy loved to golf and watch football. He and Lynne also enjoyed traveling. He especially liked to watch his grandchildren play sports. He and Lynne were married for 26 years. They enjoyed celebrating their anniversaries in Calgary at the Calgary Stampede where they met.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Lynne; daughter, Jennifer Charp; grandchildren, Brady and Emmerson Charp; all of San Diego. Two sisters, Marlene (Bob) Spoor and Carlene (Fred) Nahs of Lodi; nephew Scott (Tina) Mau and niece Tami (Rob) Mau-Rhew and their children. Also the entire Banville family consisting of Lynne's mother, her six siblings, spouses and children.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the San Diego Center for the Blind, 1385 Bonair Road, Vista, Ca 92084.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019