Collin's Family Funeral Home
Ray Moore


1926 - 2019
Ray Moore Obituary
Ray Moore, 93, of Lockeford, passed away on October 16, 2019. Ray was born in Wilmar, CA, on January 29, 1926, to Charles and Edith Moore. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Claude C. Wood Company for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing bingo. He proudly built 2 family homes, including the one he and Dorothy have lived in for over 50 years, in Lockeford. He was a member of the Clements Community Church in Clements.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; daughter, Cathie Hines; son, Tom (Claudia) Moore; grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Hines, Michelle (Brian) Stahlecker, Josh (Erin) Hines, Mackenzie Moore, and Greg (Navi) Moore; great-grandchildren, Korey, Daniele, Logan, Dylan, Liam, and Audrey; numerous nieces and nephews; and his little fur baby, Pippa.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Clements Community Church at 11:00 a.m. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019
