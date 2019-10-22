|
Ray Moore, 93, of Lockeford, passed away on October 16, 2019. Ray was born in Wilmar, CA, on January 29, 1926, to Charles and Edith Moore. Ray worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Claude C. Wood Company for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing bingo. He proudly built 2 family homes, including the one he and Dorothy have lived in for over 50 years, in Lockeford. He was a member of the Clements Community Church in Clements.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; daughter, Cathie Hines; son, Tom (Claudia) Moore; grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Hines, Michelle (Brian) Stahlecker, Josh (Erin) Hines, Mackenzie Moore, and Greg (Navi) Moore; great-grandchildren, Korey, Daniele, Logan, Dylan, Liam, and Audrey; numerous nieces and nephews; and his little fur baby, Pippa.
A Celebration Of Life will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Clements Community Church at 11:00 a.m. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019