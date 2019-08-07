|
Ray Steven Huckins was born on June 15, 1957 in San Pablo, CA to Luella and Karroll Huckins. He had one sibling, Donna, who survives him along with his mom and several of Donna's children.
Ray bounced around in his childhood, living in Richmond and Martinez before finally settling in Lodi just before his senior year of high school. After graduation, he managed several Denny's in the local area and later became a Correctional Officer. While in that capacity, he worked towards a business degree at Sacramento State (one class short!) and always pursued real estate sales and investing.
Ray had many passions. He was an outstanding amateur pilot (earning his license at the age of 16), a black belt in karate at Moore's Martial Arts, and an avid golfer. He also enjoyed spontaneous weekend trips to local casinos, learning about health and nutrition, and collecting rare coins.
Ray said that the one true love of his life was Josie Cohen, whom he stood by during a terminal fight with cancer and the local family court system.
Through Josie, Ray also got involved with, and became president of, a local non-profit organization called the California Protective Parents Association, which fights against injustices in the family courts.
Ray touched many lives. He listened to people's stories and lent a helping hand without a second thought. It brought people in, and many called him their father or brother.
Ray succumbed to esophageal cancer on July 10, 2019. His ashes will be spread in the Sierra Nevadas, a place he deeply cherished, and in the grave of his love, Josie.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019