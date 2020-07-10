1/1
Raymond Caldwell
1928-2020
Raymond "Bill" Caldwell, age 91, passed away on June 26, 2020. Born on September 1, 1928 to Chester Caldwell and Birdie Greer, he was a life long resident of Galt. He attended Arno Elementary School and Galt High School. Bill drove a milk truck for Sego Milk Plant until they closed in 1963. He would then work at Crystal Creamery until his retirement in 1993.
Bill was married to Melba Caldwell (Murray) for 63 years, until her passing in 2013.
Bill and Melba enjoyed camping, fishing at Silver Lake and Bodega Bay. They traveled to Hawaii in 1974 to meet their first grandchild, Stephanie. They would later travel to Tennessee for their 50th anniversary, enjoying the history of the Civil War and the Chattanooga Railroad.
Bill was a volunteer fireman for the Galt Fire Department, becoming Commissioner and a member of the Delta Anglers.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Caldwell and Birdie Greer; brothers, Albert, Melvin, Chester and Jim; and sister, Joyce Angele.
He is survived by his brother, Walt L. Caldwell of South Dakota; son, Walter Caldwell and daughter, Susan Meidinger, both of Galt, CA; grandchildren, Stephanie Raynante of Cohoes, NY, Rebecca Gonzales and Anthony Crews of Lodi, Bryan (Jill) Caldwell of Concord, and Kevin (Kristen) Caldwell of Manhattan, KS; as well as great grandchildren, Xander and Caleb Caldwell of Manhattan, KS, Caelyn Caldwell of Concord and Ethan and Emma Reynante of Cohoes, NY.
Bill will be laid to rest in Stonyford, CA at a later date.
Thank you to Santa Rita's Senior Care for taking such good care of our Dad the past two and a half years. Special thanks to you, Soni and Sa.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jul. 10 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BEN SALAS FUNERAL HOME - Galt
149 4TH ST
Galt, CA 95632
(209) 745-1191
