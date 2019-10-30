|
|
Raymond Porteous (Ray) passed away on October 26, 2019 with his beloved wife, Judy by his side. He was born July 8, 1937 in San Andreas, CA. He was one of ten children born to Newman and Thelma Porteous.
Ray met Judy while attending Galt High Football games and they were married for 34 years. They enjoyed traveling the world and taking RV trips across the country and Mexico. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Ray worked for AT&T for 25 years and retired in 1989. In "retirement" he got his contractor's license and started "Ray's Handyman Service" in Copperopolis, CA. He could fix anything and was loving known as "The Amazing Ray".
Ray is survived by the love of his life, Judith; sister, Tamara Cohodes; five children; Harold Porteous, Deborah Porteous, Larry Porteous (Tracy), Chris Jacobson (Kelly), Karen Valencia (Manuel); eight grandchildren, Cameron Toste, Samantha Lewis (Michael), Devon Porteous, Regan Porteous, Matthew Jacobson-Redding, Xander Porteous, Charlie Jacobson, Shea Jacobson and two great grandchildren, Juliana Lewis and Titus Lewis.
He is preceded in death by his parents Newman Steel Porteous and Thelma Violet Havens; four brothers, three sisters and two children, Raina Porteous and Robert Porteous.
Viewing will take place at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, Ca. 95240 on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, CA. 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2019