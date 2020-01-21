Home

Raymond Richard Miller


1931 - 2019
Raymond Richard Miller Obituary
Raymond Richard Miller, age 87, died peacefully surrounded by his family on November 24, 2019.  Ray was born December 18, 1931 in Lodi.  He was the 2nd of 4 children to Daniel Miller.  He graduated Lodi High School and went off to serve in the Army during the Korean war.  When he returned, he married his wife and they moved to Sacramento to raise their children.  Ray is survived by his wife of 65 years, son and daughter, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a brother and 2 sisters.  He is greatly missed but forever in our hearts. Rest in peace Pop.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
