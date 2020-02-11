|
R.B. McCartney, 89, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. R.B. was born on May 14th, 1930 to R.B. Sr. & Dottie Williams in Bradford, Tn. He married Thelma Arnold on Nov. 4, 1950. He served our country in the U.S. Navy from July 1951 to July 1955. He had 2 children, Barbara Woodel in Elk Grove, CA & Tony McCartney in Spokane, WA. He has 5 granddaughters, 13 great-granddaughters and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His profession was a truck driver for ABF Inc. and he retired in 1990 at 32 years of service. His main goal in life was witnessing to people and telling them about Jesus and how to get saved. He started numerous churches in the southern California area during his ministry of 36 years. R.B. was an avid fisherman.
A viewing will be held at Ben Salas Funeral Home, 149 4th Street in Galt, on Thursday, Feb. 13th from 2 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, 653 A. Street in Galt on Friday, February 14th at 2 p.m. The burial will be at Dixon National Cemetery on Monday, Feb. 17th at 10 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17, 2020