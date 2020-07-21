Rebecca Lynn Kuga, age 58, of Palm Springs, CA, previously of Sonoma, CA, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 in her home after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Rebecca was born in Stockton, California to birth mother Lynn Schwab and adopted by Erika and Frank Kuga. She grew up in the Stockton area and attended Tokay High School from which she graduated in 1979. She earned her BA degree from UC Davis in 1985.
After graduating from college, Rebecca began the first of three successful careers: in commercial printing, in human resources/employee relations, and, ultimately, in counseling psychology. After receiving her Masters of Science degree in counseling psychology from Dominican University and becoming a licensed marriage and family therapist, Rebecca had a fulfilling career with the San Rafael Police Department. As their Youth Services Program Supervisor, Rebecca made a difference in the lives of pre-licensed counseling psychology interns that she supervised and mentored, as well as the many youth the program touched. One of her greatest accomplishments was Camp Chance, the summer program for at-risk youth where she brought "cops and kids together" in a beautiful setting in western Marin County.
Rebecca also served on the Board of Directors of First Responders Support Network and volunteered her time and skills as a clinician to help traumatized first responders at retreats throughout the year.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, and her birth mother. She is survived by her beloved wife of 21 years, Irene Gilbert of Palm Springs, CA; her sister Susan (Andy) Petersen of Lodi, CA; her brother Jim (Gilly) Malmquist of Lafayette, CA; her nephews, Grant, Evan and Colin Malmquist, and Luke Petersen, and her only niece, Katie Petersen. Rebecca also had a very large extended family of friends with whom she enjoyed spending time, all of whom were much loved and appreciated, particularly in her final weeks of life.
Rebecca was a kind and compassionate person to all beings. She was a philanthropist at heart and felt a strong responsibility to help important causes. She requested, in lieu of flowers, to consider donating to three of her favorite organizations: the Mono Lake Committee (https://www.monolake.org/
), the Animal Rescue Foundation –ARF (https://www.arflife.org/
) and Pets Lifeline (https://petslifeline.org/
). Her family would like to thank everyone for all of their kindness and support during these past few months. Rebecca will be deeply missed, but her legacy will always remain in our hearts, lives and community.